Instagram, Google, TikTok, YouTube… Here are the dizzying figures of one minute on the internet in 2021 – West-France evening edition

Photos posted, messages exchanged, videos viewed… Domo, an American company specializing in data analysis, has just published its annual study on Internet users’ habits. His infographic compiles the numbers showing what happens in a minute on the internet. Dizzying statistics.

These trends emerge from an annual study conducted by Domo, an American company specializing in data analysis for businesses. Domo has produced an infographic which summarizes, in figures, everything that happens every minute on the internet.

The new edition of this infographic, published at the end of September 2021, was notably spotted by the media The moderator’s blog .

2020 upended everything, from how we engage with each other to how we eat, work and entertain ourselves. See what happens in an internet minute in our 9th annual Data Never Sleeps #infographic. https://t.co/xb4D05Qjkl # DNS9 #internetminute pic.twitter.com/GY0cvsZzpm – Domo (@Domotalk) September 29, 2021

Here are some of the key figures taken from this study of what is happening every sixty seconds in 2021 on the internet.

One minute on Instagram: 65,000 photos published

Property of Facebook, the Instagram social network, which allows you to share photos or videos, was affected by the giant blackout which paralyzed the group’s services on Monday, October 4 … This lasted about seven hours, the images which did not could not be published by Internet users number in the millions.





Facebook: 240,000 photos shared

The social network Facebook was of course affected by Monday’s blackout and, again, millions of photos usually shared by users could not be published. This is without counting on the images sent via private messaging, or even written messages …

Twitter: 575,000 messages published

Internet users exchange hundreds of millions of messages every minute on the social network Twitter. But unlike Facebook, this figure includes written messages, photos and even videos.

Amazon: € 245,000 spent

Internet users order many products every minute on the online sales platform Amazon, and they spend a lot of money there – 283,000 dollars, or 245,000 €.

TikTok: 167 million videos watched

The TikTok video-sharing platform, which now has more than one billion active users, records an impressive number of clips viewed every minute.

Slack: 148,000 messages exchanged

The Slack communication platform is widely used. It is, in particular, popular in the business world … and has benefited from the generalization of teleworking due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the newspaper indicated. The world last March.

Google: 5.7 million searches performed

The search engine of new technology giant Google is by far the most widely used search engine in the world, with more than 92% of the market, according to figures from the specialist company StatCounter. This explains the impressive number of searches carried out every minute.

Snapchat: 2 million messages sent

Another popular photo and video sharing app: Snapchat. This platform is particularly popular with teenagers.