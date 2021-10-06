internal projects, income from streamers, source code, a huge leak seems to reveal everything

Twitch appears to have been the victim of a massive hack. An archive of over 100 GB can be downloaded from the Internet and would contain all of Twitch’s confidential information, from source code to streamers’ income.

The information spread on social networks like wildfire. Twitch seems to have been the victim of a gigantic hack if we are to believe the first information already extracted from the leak in question. Notably shared on the obscure 4chan forum, this leak over 100 GB would contain a lot of confidential information. According to the author of the post, the archive contains:

all of Twitch’s source code since its inception;

income information from streamers since 2019;

source code for Twitch mobile and console applications;

the code for the AWS SDKs and services used by Twitch;

“Other Twitch properties” including the IGDB and CurseForge database;

a competitor to Steam developed by Amazon under the code name Vapor;

Twitch’s internal tools to improve the security of the service.

In addition to all these elements, Internet users indicate that the passwords ” figures Would also be part of the leak. Frandroid has not yet been able to verify the contents of the archive, but the titles of the documents seem to match the information above.

Change your passwords

Beyond the income ofstreamersthe most popular which are already widely shared on social networks, it is the subject of passwords that can be of concern. We therefore recommend that you change your password for accessing your Twitch account, as a precaution.





How to change your Twitch.tv password

To change the password, the procedure is quite simple on Twitch.

Go to the account settings, section “Security and Privacy” Choose “change password“ Enter your current password Enter your authentication code in 2 steps, if this function is activated Enter your new password Validate

We also recommend that you enable two-step authentication if this is not done. The easiest way is to go through the Authy application.