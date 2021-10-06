Is Dune the best sci-fi movie of all time? – Cinema News

More

    In theaters since September 15, “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve has already recorded 1.7 million admissions in French theaters. But what place does it occupy in the ranking of the best science fiction films according to AlloCiné viewers?


    With a score of 1.7 million spectators in just two weeks of operation, Dune found its audience in French theaters. Denis Villeneuve’s film adapted from the work of Frank Herbert and notably carried by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac also enjoys an average of 4.381 stars out of 5 among AlloCiné viewers.

    A very good rating which allows it to join the Top 25 of the best science fiction films of all time according to our Internet users. But where exactly in this ranking is it? Between Matrix, Star Wars, Avatar and Inception, find out below what position Dune now occupies among the classics of the genre:

