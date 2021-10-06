“It dirties my name while I did nothing” … Targeted by an investigation for rape, the Marseille rapper Naps “disputes the facts”

An investigation for rape targeting the Marseille rapper Naps, performer of the summer hit, “La Kiffance”, was opened on Sunday, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday, confirming information from Point.

“I obviously dispute all of the alleged facts”, reacted the artist on Instagram. The investigations were entrusted to the second district of the Paris judicial police (2e DPJ).

“it messes up my name when I haven’t done anything”

According to a source close to the investigation, a complaint was filed on October 1 by a 20-year-old young woman who accuses the singer of having raped her last week in a hotel, after an evening in a nightclub where they allegedly drank alcohol.

“I see in the press the rumors which circulate and recirculate … it dirties my name whereas I did nothing, I was not even contacted by the police force I do not even know what it is in real life”, wrote Naps on the social network, indicating that he would file a complaint for slanderous denunciation. “It tries to harm me before the release of Best Life”, his new album, this Friday, he said.





A rising star of French rap

His real name Nabil Arlabelek, Naps is a rising star of tricolor rap from the new Marseille scene, like Jul, SCH or Soso Maness. He had participated in 2020 in the project carried by Jul “13 Organized”. This track is one of the most listened to rap songs of the year 2020, with nearly 350 million views on Youtube.

Naps released his first album in 2015 “Ma ville et ma vie”, but is best known for his title “La kiffance” (92 million views on Youtube), from his last opus “Les mains fait pour l’or” , released in April. On Spotify, the leading music streaming platform, this rapper who was platinum is listened to by more than 4 million listeners per month, almost equivalent to Jul, who dominates the French rap scene.