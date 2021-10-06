Italian actress Luisa Mattioli, former wife of Roger Moore, has died

Roger Moore’s third wife, Italian actress Luisa Mattioli, has died. It was his family who broke the sad news.

This is very sad news that has just been announced. Italian actress Luisa Mattioli has died aged 85. It was her family who had the heavy task of announcing her disappearance, she who was “sick for some time”, as The Mirror evokes. One of his sons, Geoffrey has indeed confirmed the death of her mother, who was with her, in Switzerland. The actress was famous for having was the third wife of Roger moore. Indeed, the one who embodied 007 married the beautiful Italian, when they were only 24 years old. It was in 1962 on the set of the comedy Romulus and the Sabine Women that the two lovebirds meet. Together, they will have three children: Geoffrey, Deborah and Christi.

It was in 1993 that Roger Moore and Luisa Mattioli separated even if they formalized their divorce only in 2002. The actor will leave his wife to go with his best friend, Kristina Tholstrup. According to one of the family members, the two actors would have reconciled just before the death of the Italian. But still according to the British media, Luisa Mattioli would have found it difficult to forgive the betrayal by Roger Moore. Indeed, the one who wrote her memoirs, in which she confides on this subject, admits to having been “rejected” by her husband. According to information fromTexas News Today, Roger Moore would have told the story of their separation: “She threw a brick through my window. She reached out through the glass, grabbed my shirt and cut her arm. The police came and they said, ‘Ma’am, you’re bleeding,’ and she said, ‘It’s my heart that’s bleeding’ “.

Her first role at 23

Born in Veneto, the actress will integrate the oldest film school in Europe and will know her first role at the age of 23 in The night of the great attack. As soon as the announcement of his death, many fans took to social networks to pay him a last tribute and show their grief. So, producer Jonathan Sothcott wrote: “We are very sad to hear that Luisa Moore (Luisa Mattioli) has passed away. Mother of our dear friends Geoffrey & Deborah. A glamorous, wonderful woman and a wonderful mom. RIP. All our love”

