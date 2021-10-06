itinerary of a brand that has become essential

Volvo is preparing to enter the Stockholm Stock Exchange, capping nearly ten years of spectacular recovery. The Swedish car brand announced Monday that it will begin its first listing before the end of the year. According to the Wall Street Journal, Volvo’s capitalization could reach 25 billion dollars (21.5 billion euros). This is 14 times the purchase price of the brand by the Chinese Geely from Ford in 2010, in the midst of the subprime financial storm ($ 1.8 billion). Geely, which also owns 10% of the Mercedes group, said it would remain majority stake in Volvo.

Objective: 1.2 million cars by 2025

This IPO should allow the Swedish to raise 2.5 billion euros and thus continue its intensive investment strategy. If the rumor of an IPO has been looping for several years, it is probably the strategic shift in electrification that has accelerated things. Last March, the brand based in Goteborg, Sweden, announced that it would switch its entire range to 100% electric in 2030. To do this, it must invest in battery production capacities, in partnership with the Norwegian Northvolt, the same which has just joined forces with Volkswagen. In addition, Volvo wants to accelerate its development by increasing its production capacities. Starting from less than 300,000 cars ten years ago, the group is approaching 800,000 registrations (excluding Covid) and is targeting 1.2 million in 2025. The necessary investments are therefore heavy … And Volvo has already paid dearly for its recovery .

The brand bequeathed by Ford was moribund, with a catalog that had gathered dust, and poor in technology. After its takeover in 2010, Geely put 11 billion on the table to renew the range, invest in new platforms and new engines. The XC90 thus ends up finding a successor after 12 years of reign: a modernized design, driving assistants, hybrid powertrains … The new Volvo has gone all out to maintain its rank as a premium brand. The brand has a series of successes and sales are flying from record to record. The average selling price is soaring thanks to increasingly attractive products and increasingly high-tech options. In France, it went from 23,000 euros in 2014 to 35,000 euros in 2018. That year, the XC40, the latest Swedish SUV, even won the prestigious car of the year award. The group is now preparing to expand its range to cut SUVs with the imminent arrival of the C40. Coupe SUVs bring much more profit margins to manufacturers.

Profits soar

This is also one of the obstacles that was lifted to consider an IPO. For a long time, Volvo’s profitability ratios were weighed down by the group’s heavy investments. In 2018, the operating margin was 5.6%, four points lower than the premium brands. Since 2019, profits have soared, to the point that the margin now exceeds 10%.





Finally, the last stage of the Volvo rocket. The group also wants to capitalize on Pole Star, a new brand created from scratch and which is the Scandinavian answer to Tesla. This brand will be listed on the stock market for an estimated valuation of around 20 billion euros. Thus, Volvo is already positioned on 100% electric brands which inflate stock prices like Lucid (40 billion dollars) or even Nio (34 billion dollars) while they are only in the start-up phase. . Abandoned fifteen years ago, the new Volvo has become a staple in the automotive landscape today.