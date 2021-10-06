Camille Lou arrives on France 2 in the series I lied where she appears in her underwear. But in truth, the actress admits to not being comfortable with these intimate scenes and seeks to avoid them.
From Wednesday October 6, France 2 will start broadcasting I lied, a very successful miniseries with Camille Lou. A somewhat particular fiction for the latter since it is thanks to this shooting that she met her darling, Romain, with whom she has shared her life for a year. And for the saga of the saga, the actress had to drop the top and the bottom to end up in her underwear after taking a shower. A scene that does not make Camille Lou happy. Guest of Buzz TV for Le Figaro this Tuesday, October 5, she confides in the relationship she has with these scenes a little more daring.
“No there will be no nudity“
Camille Lou is modest. So much so that she doesn’t really know how to behave when asked to take off certain clothes for the needs of a shoot: “Nudity for me has always been quite complex“. Therefore, she systematically refuses at first glance to shoot them: “I say all the time it’s no there will be no nudity“. But she may change her mind, when it has a real interest in fiction.”If I feel confident and it’s important for the scene …“, she specifies.
“It’s hard to get completely naked“
For the few times when Camille Lou had to give up her clothes, she admits not feeling well. “It’s hard to get completely naked“, she confesses. Although many actors and actresses have no problem with this, for the star of I promise you, this is a special exercise: “It is not complicated for everyone. Some people really manage to duplicate themselves, but I don’t know how to do it“. Very steeped in her roles, the young woman still leaves a piece of her in her characters:”There is always a bit of me so it’s very strange. It’s something that makes me very uncomfortable“. Nevertheless, with experience, she learns to let go.”It’s getting better because maybe I’m starting to learn the job, but it’s special, it’s not something simple“, she concludes.