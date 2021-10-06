Jake Gyllenhaal in a relationship with a hot Frenchwoman: “I love him so much”

Over the years, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu have remained extremely discreet. Rarely appeared together on the red carpet, the American actor and the French model have always made it a point of honor that their privacy is respected. During an interview on the radio show The Howard Stern Show, from Sirius XM radio, he spoke about this relationship he cherishes so much. Rare confidences.

“All I want is to be a great husband and a great father. That’s what I really want and now I’ve accomplished a lot in my career that I feel great about. I can say it comfortably. I don’t know if I would have been able to say that before“said Jake Gyllenhaal, now 40.





Asked about Jeanne Cadieu, the actor of Zodiac marveled. “I love her very much and she is a really good personThe model signed at Elite is already an integral part of the Gyllenhaal family. “My sister [Maggie Gyllenhaal, NDLR] grabbed her and pushed her on that red carpet … I was like ‘yes this is my family’ “, the actor remembered. Indeed, on September 29, Jake Gyllenhaal walked the photocall of the film The Lost Daughter during the New York Film Festival on the arm of his partner and his sister Maggie, who came with her husband Peter Sarsgaard.