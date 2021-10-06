Jean-Aimé Toupane appointed coach of the French women’s team, Cathy Melain assistant

In order to replace Valérie Garnier at the head of the French women’s team, the French Basketball Federation (FFBB) has chosen one of the most eminent federal technicians. This is Jean-Aimé Toupane (63 years old). Coach of the French U20 men’s team for 10 years, coach of the U18 men’s team of the Pôle France, his mission will therefore be to lead the Bleues who have a strong objective: that of being the most efficient possible. here the Olympic Games in Paris, in 2024.

As at the Pôle France, he will be assisted by Cathy Melain (47 years old). The former French international, European champion 2001 and 2009, reconverted as a technician at the end of her professional career, in 2009. More comfortable as an assistant, despite her experience as a head coach at Basket Landes (LFB ), she will bring her rich knowledge of high-level women to the staff of the Bleues, which will be completed in the coming weeks.





“The French women’s team is taking a new direction with the appointment of Jean-Aimé Toupane at its head,” commented the president of the French Basketball Federation (FFBB). We are convinced that he will be able to lead the Bleues to the highest level, up to our ambitions, three years before the Olympic Games in Paris. Former player then coach, like Cathy Melain who will assist him, Jean-Aimé has experience, a perfect knowledge of the very high level and a culture of winning, essential for such a position. He seemed to us to be a very good profile to succeed Valérie Garnier, whom I would like to congratulate once again on her magnificent record. “

While foreign applications have been received (Lucas Mondelo, Marina Maljkovic …), the FFBB has finally drawn from its bosom to launch a new cycle in the French team. This will start with the start of the EuroBasket 2023 qualification campaign, in November 2021 in Villeneuve d’Ascq.