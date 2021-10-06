Jean-Aimé Toupane appointed coach of the French women’s team

The French Basketball Federation (FFBB) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Jean-Aimé Toupane as coach of the French women’s team. Aged 63, he will be accompanied by Cathy Melain in the role of first aid. The other members of the staff will soon be appointed.
Toupane, father of Axel (international and Milwaukee Bucks player), succeeds Valérie Garnier, dismissed from her post after the bronze medal won at the Olympic Games. This former winger, born in Senegal and arrived in France in the early 80s, had been in the bosom of the FFB for several years after having coached in many clubs in the early 2000s. He was in charge of the Federal Center of the INSEP since 2014.
“We are convinced that he will be able to lead the Bleues to the highest level, up to our ambitions, three years before the Olympic Games in Paris, explains the president of the Federation, Jean-Pierre Siutat, in a press release.[…] Jean-Aimé has the experience, a perfect knowledge of the very high level and a culture of winning, essential for such a position. He seemed to us to be a very good profile to succeed Valérie Garnier. “