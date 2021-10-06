Jenifer separated from Thierry Neuvic: “Everything was so obvious …”

On film sets, it’s not uncommon for stars to fall madly in love with their onscreen partners. This was also the case for Thierry Neuvic – on the bill for I lied, this Wednesday, October 6, 2021 on France 2 – which, during the shooting of the film The Francis of Fabrice Begotti in 2013 fell under the spell of the singer Jenifer.

And on the occasion of an interview with our colleagues from RMC, the singer had also strongly poured out about her relationship with Thierry Neuvic. “I met the man of my life there!“, she announced, in love. And to add:”It is not a simple meeting, it is love, the true one, the only one! We were terribly embarrassed for the first love scene … And then there you go, it’s crazy. We never left each other again. It was all so obvious.“In August 2014, the artist gave birth to her son Joseph, born of her relationship with the actor. A birth eagerly awaited by the couple.





An unexpected love

Invited to Laurent Argelier’s microphone for MFM Radio in July 2014, Elie Semoun spoke about his friend’s relationship. After confiding on his vacation in Corsica alongside Jenifer, the latter then remembered the excitement felt by the singer and Thierry Neuvic at the idea of ​​becoming parents. Also present during the filming of the film The Francis, the comedian returned to the beginnings of this relationship: “And then we witnessed this beautiful love story between Thierry Neuvic and her. We were the first to see it, it’s beautiful, it’s unexpected. Neither of them expected it. It’s wonderful to see a love story like this born.“Unfortunately, this beautiful love story ended in their separation in January 2016.

Since then, Aaron’s mother (born from his romance with Maxime Nucci) has found love with her current companion Ambroise Fieschi. Married since August 2019, the two Corsicans gave birth to their child last May.