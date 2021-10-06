Jubillar case: caving gendarmes present in Cagnac-les-Mines

the essential

The investigators called in gendarmes specializing in speleology. A unit based in Oloron-Sainte-Marie (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) was present in Cagnac-les-Mines on Tuesday, October 5.

Almost 10 months after the disappearance of Delphine Jubillar, research has never stopped in Cagnac-les-Mines. They could well have taken a new turn at the beginning of the week with the presence of a unit specialized in speleology of the gendarmerie in the sector of Cagnac-les-Mines. A van of the high mountain gendarmerie platoon of Oloron-Sainte-Marie (PGHM) was seen in front of the gendarmerie brigade of this town.

Béarn speleologists traveled with a trailer containing equipment.

DDM – B. Gay



This confirms that soldiers from the caving group of the national gendarmerie (GSGN), also called the group of underground investigators (GEMS), which depends on the PGHM based in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, contributed to the research. The gendarmerie never hid the fact that they continued punctually, in underground veins difficult to access in particular, near the Jubillars’ home. La Dépêche du Midi explained in its report published last Sunday, “the mining past and the hilly topography of the town, with several woods and impenetrable wasteland, make operations particularly difficult.”





Justice speeds up before the hearing of Cédric Jubillar

It therefore appears normal to call on specialists in this type of research. The gendarmerie has two GSGN type units, one in Oloron-Sainte-Marie, the closest to Cagnac-les-Mines, and the other in Isère. As for their presence at the beginning of the week in Cagnac, with the approach of the hearing of Cédric Jubillar by the two Toulouse investigating judges in charge of the case which is due to take place in mid-October, justice is given all means to try to find the body of Delphine Jubillar. We take as proof the research already carried out a few weeks ago in a well registered in the cadastre of Cagnac-les Mines.