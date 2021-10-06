Justice: an investigation opened by the Rennes prosecutor’s office after the theft of an RCK tarpaulin

According to Ouest-France and France Bleu Armorique, an investigation was opened after the assault on a member of the RCK in front of his home, and the theft of a tarpaulin from the group of supporters.

The facts date back to the night of September 22-23. A few hours after Stade Rennes’ victory against Clermont (6-0), a member of the RCK was allegedly attacked in front of his family home, before the home cover of the group of supporters was stolen, report France Bleu Armorique and Ouest-France , this second source evoking an assault with tear gas on the member as well as on his father. To date, no group has claimed responsibility for the theft of the tarp. Sunday at Roazhon Park, the Parisian ultras have on several occasions split a chamber song against their Rennes rivals. Later, a scuffle took place in front of the L’Equipe bar, between several supporters.





As these sources report, an investigation was opened and entrusted to the research brigade of the Montfort-sur-Meu gendarmerie. Rennes public prosecutor Philippe Astruc confirmed to Ouest-France and France Bleu Armorique that a suspected victim in this case lodged a complaint, before retracting.