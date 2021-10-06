Kate Middleton: have her health problems dealt a fatal blow to her relationship with Meghan Markle?

An impossible friendship? According to biographer Andrew Morton and his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, Kate Middleton’s health problems would have prevented her from befriending Meghan Markle.

In 2018, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton celebrated two big events in their respective personal lives. While the first was getting ready to marry Prince Harry for a second wedding, the second stood ready to pamper. But if the third pregnancy of the Duchess of Cambridge has been synonymous with happiness for the royal family of England, it has not been easy. Indeed, as biographer Andrew Morton asserts in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess (2018), quoted by the British tabloid The Express this Tuesday, October 5, the wife of prince william was troubled by a few health issues that would have prevented her from befriending her Sussex counterpart before the royal wedding of May 2018.

Over the course of her three pregnancies, she would have suffered hyperemesis gravidarum, characterized by severe nausea and vomiting but also significant weight loss and severe dehydration. An ordeal for Kate Middleton. “Kate and Meghan were neither sisters nor, like Fergie and Diana, friends before joining the royal family“Says Andrew Morton in his recently updated book.”Additionally, while preparing for Meghan’s wedding, Kate was experiencing her third pregnancy and was focusing on her own well-being. She didn’t have not much energy to bond.“So the author remembers a day when Meghan markle was seen in the company of Kate Middleton. If they appeared to be accomplices, the link was still far from solid. “When they sat together in the royal box to watch the women’s singles final at Wimbledon in July 2018, the two women were still getting to know each other.“And for good reason, the mother of the family had given birth to Prince Louis three months earlier.

Would Kate Middleton have made Meghan Markle cry?

A distance that could explain the persistent tensions between the two duchesses or an incident that occurred during the preparations for the wedding of Meghan markle in 2018. Remember, this one was accused of making people cry Kate Middleton. In March 2021, however, the ex-actress confessed to Oprah Winfrey that the roles have been reversed. A version of the facts strongly contested by those close to the monarchy.

