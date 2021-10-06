Kate Middleton: this special relationship she has with her stepfather, Prince Charles

For years, and Kate Middleton’s meeting with Prince William, the Duchess has had a special relationship with her stepfather. Prince Charles greatly appreciates his first stepdaughter.

A beautiful relationship. We do not really know, but Prince Charles particularly appreciates Kate Middleton. The future king, who has known the Duchess of Cambridge for many years, has never stopped praising the wife of his elder brother. And their last joint outing is a good example of their complicity. If all eyes were on Kate Middleton, stunning in a golden cape dress at the premiere of the latest James Bond film, observers noticed that the Duchess appeared particularly close to her stepfather. The photographers indeed immortalized the two affectionately greeting each other with a kiss on the cheek. For experts, this shows that they are experiencing a “rather close relationship”. It must be said that they have known each other for more than ten years.

In 2011, when announcing her engagement to Prince William, Kate Middleton had also had a tender word for her future father-in-law. The Duchess confided while he had shown himself “very, very welcoming” and “Very kind” when they meet. She admitted she was nervous to meet Prince Charles, but added: “It couldn’t have been easier, really, for me”. A few months later after his eldest son’s royal wedding, the future king gave a touching speech at the reception, describing his daughter-in-law as “the girl he never had”. And since then, their relationship has intensified. Although the joint public appearances of Kate Middleton and Prince Charles are still rare, they are regularly seen joking side by side.

Kate Middleton: an exemplary peacemaker

In fact last year, during a visit to a veterans rehabilitation center in Loughborough, Kate Middleton was pictured laughing as she stood next to her stepfather. If she is also appreciated by her stepfather, it is also because Kate Middleton played an important role in bringing him closer to Prince William, when they were at war. The relationship between the father and his son has not always been smooth and Kate, as a good mediator, made sure to ease the tensions and end the quarrel.. To do this, she tried to involve Prince Charles more in their family life: by inviting him over to the house, spending holidays with him, or giving him custody of his three children.

