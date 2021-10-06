More

    Kate Middleton thrifty: her latest look signed Zara is causing a sensation

    Entertainment


    After a discreet stay in Paris, Kate Middleton returned to Great Britain for a royal engagement at University College London on Tuesday, October 5. And the Duchess looked stunning in a Zara dress.

    New “Kate effect” in sight. Back in the United Kingdom after a trip to Northern Ireland with Prince William where she chained the engagements, Kate Middleton went to University College in London on Tuesday, October 5 for a new royal obligation during which she met the main early childhood researchers to learn more about their study, The Children of the 2020s. A not-so-surprising visit from the Duchess of Cambridge, very involved for several years with young children, both in commitments which concern their education and their activities, but also their health. A solo visit, for which she had opted for a dress of the most chic, and recycled.

    It is dressed in a black and white houndstooth midi dress, that Kate Middleton stepped out of her official car, giving photographers an elegant appearance in this Zara outfit. Pleated skirt, belted at the waist and lavallière collar, the Duchess of Cambridge was once again very stylish in this dress from a past collection of the Spanish ready-to-wear brand, which she had already worn in January 2020 during an official trip to Bradford. Wearing gray Hugo Boss pumps, she had also opted for a pair of silver Mappin & Webb earrings. A new appearance very beautiful for Kate Middleton, who has been increasing the releases of this kind for several weeks.

    Kate Middleton radiant for her last official outings

    After dazzling the red carpet at the James Bond premiere as Janny Packham in a gold dress, Kate Middleton traveled to Northern Ireland with her husband Prince William for an official trip where she had bet on a garish color: purple. Dressed in a pantsuit and jacket, she had even met … a tarantula. Indeed, she was confronted closely with what for some looks like a real nightmare, and this without even blinking. Confident of herself and obviously not afraid, the duchess even asked to hold the arachnid in her hand, not failing to also ask for his first name. And surprise: this one is called Charlotte, like her daughter. “Truly ?”, thus asked the wife of prince William with amusement by discovering the first name of the tarantula, while her husband himself, held a snake in his hands.

    © AGENCY

    2/21 –

    Kate Middleton
    The Duchess looked gorgeous in a Zara plaid dress

    © AGENCY

    3/21 –

    Kate Middleton
    This was a model she had already worn in January 2020

    © AGENCY

    4/21 –

    Kate Middleton
    A Zara dress that suited her perfectly

    © AGENCY

    5/21 –

    Kate Middleton
    © AGENCY

    7/21 –

    Kate Middleton
    © AGENCY

    9/21 –

    Kate Middleton
    © Imago

    11/21 –

    Kate Middleton
    © Imago

    13/21 –

    Kate Middleton
    © Imago

    15/21 –

    Kate Middleton
    © Imago

    17/21 –

    Kate Middleton
    © Agency

    19/21 –

    Kate Middleton
    © Agency

    21/21 –

    Kate Middleton
