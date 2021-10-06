Kiabi, Calzedonia, Eat Salad, Fabrique des Styles … These are the companies that arrive near Leclerc, in Langon

The Republican South-Gironde See my news

In Langon (Gironde), the former Brico E. Leclerc will give way to 14 commercial units. Among them: Kiabi, Calzedonia, Eat Salad… (© The Republican)

We now know a large part of the companies that will set up in the Moléon area, in place of the former Brico Leclerc, in Langon (Gironde).

This Wednesday, October 6, 2021, Alain Lafforgue, Chairman and CEO of Langon Distribution, unveiled the names of the brands that will take place here. All this, therefore, on the occasion of the laying of the first stone of this new area, called the Promenade de Moléon.

“It has been five years since this project saw the light of day. It was rather turned upside down by the health crisis.” Alain LafforgueCEO of Langon Distribution

“We’re not just going to put flower boxes,” insists Alain Lafforgue. The idea is to take a real walk where nature and vegetation are sublimated by non-mineralized soils. Large spaces, an enlarged car park, large parking spaces and pleasant pedestrian paths. “

Wooden games for children, will notably be created.

To note : 2,400 m² of photovoltaic panels are going to be created. These are added to the existing surfaces. In total, there will therefore be 11,400 m² of photovoltaic panels, “ie the consumption of 500 households”.

The first stone of the Promenade de Moléon was laid this Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Langon. (© The Republican)

Over 300 additional parking spaces

The buildings, which are now emerging from the ground, represent a surface area of ​​9,742 m2. What about parking? 346 additional places are going to be created. “The car park will have solar lighting and around twenty electric charging stations. “

“Today, a lot of things are still being negotiated,” admits Alain Lafforgue. But the project has progressed well despite everything …





The stores that arrive in Langon …

Various companies are therefore expected on the promenade in Moléon… First, the Techno space and the cultural space, already present in the shopping arcade, will be grouped together to occupy 30% of the new surface.

25% of this new space will be occupied by the home equipment with La Fabrique des styles, Ambiances et Styles, Muy Mucho.

“It was our real spearhead to find these companies despite the crisis.” Alain LafforgueCEO of Langon Distribution

Kiabi, Calzedonia…

As we know, for many years, the inhabitants of the South-Gironde wanted the arrival of furniture stores in the region. With these new companies, which will be installed on the Promenade de Moléon, Alain Lafforgue intends “Reduce trade evasion” towards the outskirts of Bordeaux, in particular.

And that’s not all … The textile sector will have a space of about 25% with:

Kiabi

Etam Lingerie

Calzedonia

Eat Salad, Mary’s Coffee Shop and Darroze …

Finally, 20% of the Promande de Moléon will be taken up by catering. For Eat Salad and Mary’s Coffee Shop, it’s already official. But another name – well known in Langon and South Gironde – could join them: the Darroze House.

Jean-Charles Darroze is in the process of refining the concept, which would occupy 300 m2. Nothing has yet been decided, but the owner of Maison Darroze wants to create a contemporary bistro, open 7 days a week and all day. “The idea,” he explains, “is to make it a lively place where you feel good all day long, with products to eat in or take out. Simple, good and local. “

The Promenade de Moléon will create 150 direct jobs. (© The Republican)

Note: Alain Lafforgue announced that spaces will also be dedicated to events and local associations.

150 direct jobs created

In terms of economic impact, the company Langon Distribution calculated that this project would allow the creation of 150 direct jobs.

The opening of the Techno Cultural space is scheduled for spring 2022.

The promenade de Moléon, for its part, should welcome its first customers in September 2022.

