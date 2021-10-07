Kiev commemorates 80 years of Babi Yar

Ukraine wants to erect a memorial on this high place of the Shoah by bullets, where 100,000 people were massacred.

“On Babi Yar there are no monuments / A steep cliff, like a rough gravestone. ” When the Russian Soviet poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko visits Babi Yar in 1961, nothing recalls the tragedy that took place twenty years earlier in this ravine of Kiev.

On September 29, 1941, shortly after the conquest of the Nazis, the Jews of the capital were summoned near Babi Yar, the “ravine of the old woman” in Ukrainian. Nearly 34,000 people were executed there in two days, making it one of the most important places in the Holocaust by gunfire in Eastern Europe.

In 2021, it is no longer the absence of monuments that is sparking the ink, but a new memorial project at 86 million euros, funded by private donors and supported by Kiev, which should see the light of day on the very scene of the tragedy by 2026.

Conflicting memories

“Today there is a shooting range just below, buildings erected over the mass grave, do you realize? If we spend fifteen years discussing it, something else will be built