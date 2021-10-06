Kim Jong-un raises the tension over America

TO ANALYSE – Pyongyang claims to have joined the very closed club of powers testing hypersonic missiles.

From our correspondent in Asia

Kim Jong-un breaks the sound barrier. The Supreme Leader loudly displays the strengthening of his military arsenal, brandishing a hypersonic missile, in full arm wrestling with Washington, and Seoul. North Korea claims first successful test of ‘hypersonic’ glider on September 28, described as technological breakthrough “Of great strategic importance”, by the official KCNA agency of the pariah regime who wants “Multiply by a thousand” its defense capabilities.

This success, if confirmed, would allow Pyongyang to join the very closed club of powers testing these new missiles capable of flying at more than Mach 5 (6,100 km / h), or more than one kilometer per second, in the wake of Russia, and which will change the face of tomorrow’s war, according to experts.

The test has “Confirmed the control of navigation and stability” of Hwasong 8, the name of the new missile, affirms the official agency KCNA, without specifying nevertheless