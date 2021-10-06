More

    Kim Jong-un raises the tension over America

    NewsWorld


    TO ANALYSE – Pyongyang claims to have joined the very closed club of powers testing hypersonic missiles.

    From our correspondent in Asia

    Kim Jong-un breaks the sound barrier. The Supreme Leader loudly displays the strengthening of his military arsenal, brandishing a hypersonic missile, in full arm wrestling with Washington, and Seoul. North Korea claims first successful test of ‘hypersonic’ glider on September 28, described as technological breakthrough “Of great strategic importance”, by the official KCNA agency of the pariah regime who wants “Multiply by a thousand” its defense capabilities.

    This success, if confirmed, would allow Pyongyang to join the very closed club of powers testing these new missiles capable of flying at more than Mach 5 (6,100 km / h), or more than one kilometer per second, in the wake of Russia, and which will change the face of tomorrow’s war, according to experts.

    Read alsoNorth Korea: Kim Jong-un rejects offer of American dialogue

    The test has “Confirmed the control of navigation and stability” of Hwasong 8, the name of the new missile, affirms the official agency KCNA, without specifying nevertheless

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 87% left to discover.


    Freedom has no borders, like your curiosity.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleJenifer separated from Thierry Neuvic: “Everything was so obvious …”
    Next articleDyson’s future robot vacuum design revealed in FCC document

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC