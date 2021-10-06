King Abdullah II judges the revelations “inaccurate”, the Kremlin evokes “unfounded” information

The officials named by the investigation called “Pandora Papers” did not fail to react. Several leaders, including the King of Jordan, the Czech prime minister and the presidents of Kenya and Ecuador, have concealed assets in offshore companies, including for tax evasion purposes, according to the investigation, published on Sunday 3 October by 150 international media, including The world, with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The survey, in which around 600 journalists contributed, is called “Pandora Papers”, in reference to the legend of Pandora’s box. It draws on nearly 12 million confidential documents, which come from the archives of 14 financial services companies, and has uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies.

Jordan denounces “distorted” information

Jordan, through the royal palace, denounced information on Monday “Inaccurate, distorted and exaggerated”, considering that “The publication by certain media of the addresses of these apartments and residences constituted[ait] a (…) threat to the safety of the king and members of his family ”. The investigation affirms that Abdallah II created around thirty offshore companies, that is to say in countries or territories with favorable taxation, through which he bought 14 luxury properties in the United States and in the United Kingdom. United, for more than 106 million dollars (91 million euros).

Immediately after the publication of the investigation, lawyers for the Jordanian king, quoted by the BBC, assured that he had used his personal fortune and had resorted to offshore companies for reasons of security and discretion.

“Unfounded” revelations according to the Kremlin

Moscow qualified on Monday“Unfounded” reports claiming that several relatives of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, have wealth concealed by offshore arrangements.

“When there are serious publications, based on things or referring to serious things, then we will read them with interest”Russian presidency spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Czech Prime Minister believes he has “done nothing illegal”

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis, who has placed $ 22 million in shell companies that have been used to finance the purchase of Chateau Bigaud, a large property in Mougins, southern France, estimates do not have “Never did anything illegal or wrong”. “But that does not prevent them from trying to denigrate me and influence the Czech parliamentary elections”, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, reacted Mr. Babis on his account Twitter.

The Ivorian Prime Minister denies “any illegal action”

The Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast, Mr. Achi, who controlled a company in the Bahamas until at least 2006, denies this whole Monday “Unlawful action”, according to its services, which denounce, in a press release, “The malicious use which appears to be made of this information”.

They specify that, “Then entrepreneur and strategy consultant, Patrick Achi created in 1996 in Abidjan the company Strategy and Management Consultants which intervened for many private or public clients in Côte d’Ivoire and has always fulfilled all of its legal and fiscal obligations and social “.

“With a view to international missions, which his consultancy activity could legitimately involve, a company was registered in 1998 abroad, with all the legal formalities”, underlines the press release. “This company registered abroad has in fact never had any activity”, according to the services of Mr. Achi who claim that he “Therefore parted ways in 2006”. According to them, “This company has never been used as a medium for the slightest tax evasion, the slightest illicit transaction, the slightest embezzlement of public funds, the slightest illegal activity”.





Ecuadorian president claims to have declared all his income

The President of the Republic of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, a former banker, has, for his part, lodged funds in two trusts headquartered in the United States, in South Dakota, according to the ICIJ, which also pin the presidents of Chile and the Dominican Republic.

“All my income has been declared and I have paid the corresponding taxes in Ecuador, making me one of the main taxpayers in the country in a personal capacity., assured in a statement Mr. Lasso. All investments made in Ecuador and abroad have always been made within the framework of the law. “

In total, links have been established by the ICIJ between offshore assets and 336 top executives and politicians, who have created nearly 1,000 companies, more than two-thirds of which are in the British Virgin Islands.

“It shows that the people who could put an end to the secrecy of the offshore, to put an end to what goes on there, benefit themselves from it., commented ICIJ Director Gerard Ryle in a video posted Sunday. We are talking about trillions of dollars. “

For Maira Martini, researcher at the NGO Transparency International, this survey brings new “Clear proof that the offshore industry plays the game of corruption and financial crime, while obstructing justice”. “This economic model” based on financial secrecy “Can no longer continue”.

Ukrainian presidency cabinet defends head of state

The “Pandora Papers” revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his partners in the production company Kvartal 95 set up from 2012 a network of offshore companies, which was used in particular to buy three opulent properties in central London. Just before his election to the Ukrainian presidency in 2019, Zelensky, who campaigned around the anti-corruption campaign of his predecessors, sold his stakes in one of these companies to his then partner, Sergui. Chefir, today his first advisor.

“The journalists have de facto confirmed the absolute respect by the president of the standards of the anti-corruption legislation”, said Mykhaïlo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the presidential cabinet. However, Mr. Podoliak did not comment on other revelations from the investigation, according to which the head of state’s wife continued to receive dividends from an offshore company.

Mexican minister pinned down, president calls for investigation

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador has called for an investigation into some 3,000 Mexicans suspected of hiding property in tax havens to evade taxes.

Three Mexican fortunes are called into question by the ICIJ investigation: the largest mining owner in Mexico, German Larrea, the heiress of the very popular beer brand Modelo, Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala, and the businessman at the head of the Empresarial Angeles group (banks, hotels, media), Olegario Vazquez Aldir.

The list also includes politicians linked to President Lopez Obrador, including Jorge Arganis, the Minister of Communications and Transport, as well as a senator and a former legal adviser to the presidency.

What are the "Pandora Papers"? "Pandora Papers" is a collaborative investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in partnership with 150 international media, including The world. It is based on the leak of nearly 12 million confidential documents, transmitted by an anonymous source to the ICIJ, from the archives of fourteen firms specializing in the creation of offshore companies in tax havens (British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Singapore, Panama, the Seychelles…). Five years after the "Panama Papers", the survey reveals the extent of the abuses of the offshore industry and its limited companies. She shows how this system benefits hundreds of policymakers, and how new tax havens are taking over as old ones convert to transparency.