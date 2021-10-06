“Koh-Lanta: The Legend”: Claude’s attitude annoyed viewers

KOH-LANTA – During the episode of Koh-Lanta: The Legend broadcast this Tuesday, October 5 on TF1, Claude’s attitude during the raft test greatly irritated many viewers.
As in previous years, each of the teams had to build their makeshift boat before embarking on a race.
Already winner of this event twice in the past, Claude naturally took the lead in the yellow team, imposing his construction ideas on the rest of his teammates.
Among them, Sam, who had withdrawn from the start, ended up expressing his doubts about the technique used by Claude. The latter ended up getting annoyed and losing patience with Sam’s lack of involvement.
“Impervious” “unbearable”, “disrespectful”, “he took the melon” … Claude’s attitude during this sequence annoyed many viewers, as we can read in the tweets below.
This season is one too many for Claude … It begins to annoy more and more viewers #Koh Lanta
– Maëlle (@_SpecterWalsh) October 5, 2021
He’s right Sam to let Claude get wet, he took the melon too much, if it messes up it will do him good #Koh Lanta
– Reinette 🏹🦊🌲🎯 (@ Reinette07) October 5, 2021
Claude who feels a little above the others for the construction of the raft, that disappoints me a lot #Koh Lanta
– ❤️🔥🤍 𝐽𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑒 🤍❤️🔥 (@ Maeva62810) October 5, 2021
I’m the only one who finds the candidates’ comments on Sam disrespectful the guy is young and doesn’t want to order let the wsh
and the Claude who plays the daron who is always right and who just wants to provoke others to make decisions … tsss #Koh Lanta# KohLanta2021
– lwi (@yOungOddity) October 5, 2021
I liked Claude in the old seasons but now I find him detestable #Koh Lanta
– 𝑹𝒂𝒂𝒋𝒂 𝑵𝒂𝒍𝒚𝒅 (@RaajaSoaraj) October 5, 2021
I like Claude but this season, everything I didn’t like about him has its first #Koh Lanta farts in my face!
– La S 👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿👊 (@ la_SGS11) October 5, 2021
Personally Claude gets me drunk I don’t understand the hype around him #Koh Lanta
– agathe (@sxlobrien) October 5, 2021
Claude he forgets that what the public gives you he can take it back from you I find him haughty already last week he took the melon too bad #Koh Lanta
– Alli OneStepAtATime (@alli_tom_okn) October 5, 2021
