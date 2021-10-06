“Koh-Lanta: The Legend”: Claude’s attitude annoyed viewers

KOH-LANTA – During the episode of Koh-Lanta: The Legend broadcast this Tuesday, October 5 on TF1, Claude’s attitude during the raft test greatly irritated many viewers.

As in previous years, each of the teams had to build their makeshift boat before embarking on a race.

Already winner of this event twice in the past, Claude naturally took the lead in the yellow team, imposing his construction ideas on the rest of his teammates.

Among them, Sam, who had withdrawn from the start, ended up expressing his doubts about the technique used by Claude. The latter ended up getting annoyed and losing patience with Sam’s lack of involvement.

“Impervious” “unbearable”, “disrespectful”, “he took the melon” … Claude’s attitude during this sequence annoyed many viewers, as we can read in the tweets below.