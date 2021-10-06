Kylian Mbappé really thought about taking a break

What follows after this advertisement

Just before the start of the international break, Kylian Mbappé (22) made the headlines in the French and foreign press. By giving two truth interviews to The team and to RMC Sport, the Paris Saint-Germain striker was finally able to give his version of his very agitated 2021 state. Between his aborted transfer to Real Madrid and a failed Euro, the Bondynois dotted the i’s. Well, not exactly.

When the subject of the Euro was broached, Mbappé confirmed that he felt that his image had been seriously damaged following the incident with Olivier Giroud and his missed shot against Switzerland. Just after the elimination of the world champions, the press had also revealed that the Parisian had not only lost credit with the French public, but also within the tricolor locker room. Yesterday, L’Équipe asked him if he had thought of taking a break with the selection.





Mbappé was tired of criticism

“I have always put the France team above everything and I will always put it above everything. (…) Above all, I never wanted to be a problem. But from the moment I felt that I was supposedly starting to become a problem and people saw me as a problem … The most important thing is the France team, and if the team de France is happier without me, that’s how it is. “

Well according to The Parisian, Mbappé thought well to put his international career on hiatus, tired of the virulence of the criticisms which followed the Euro. The international tricolor (49 caps, 17 goals) had not set a duration for this break. Fortunately for the France team, this spleen would not have lasted more than 48 hours. And today, Kylian Mbappé is indeed present at Clairefontaine, ready to lift the Nations League next Sunday in Milan.