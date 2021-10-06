Kylian Mbappé thought of taking a break with the Blues after the Euro

The most important thing is the France team, and if the France team is happier without me, that’s how it is
Before facing Belgium on Thursday, for the semi-final of the League of Nations, Kylian Mbappé received the support of his teammates in the Blues. “He is 100% integrated with the team, underlined Lucas Hernandez at a press conference. He is a huge player, everyone loves him in the France team, he is very well respected. He’s a young player but already a manager … we need him here. “”We are together when things are going well and when things are not going so well. We take responsibility together, we don’t leave anyone behind, it’s our philosophy, we’re not going to change it“, added Raphaël Varane.
Kylian is not a complicated player to deal with
The 22-year-old striker has received another support and not the least: that of his coach. “Kylian is not a complicated player to manage. It is always part of a collective objective. Afterwards, he has this ability, shared with a few players, to be able to make a difference on his own during a match. But that’s not why he himself excludes himself from the collective goal“, concluded Didier Deschamps.
