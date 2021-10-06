Kylian Mbappé thought of taking a break with the Blues after the Euro

A little over a month after the elimination in the round of 16 of the Euro, Noël Le Graët revealed that he had exchanged with Kylian Mbappé after the Euro. Have these discussions focused on the future of Bondynois in the France team? This Wednesday, Le Parisien indicates that the Parisian striker has thought of putting his international career on hiatus after the failure against Switzerland, notably marked by his missed final shot. The Ile-de-France daily, which quotes relatives of the player, specifies that the “slack did not last more than 48 hours before he returned to his ambitions in selection“.

The most important thing is the France team, and if the France team is happier without me, that’s how it is

In the long interview he gave Tuesday to L’Equipe, the former Monegasque, touched by criticism and in particular racist insults on social networks after the Euro, implied having thought of taking a break with the Blues . “I never wanted to be a problem. But from the moment I felt that I was supposedly starting to become a problem and people felt me ​​like a problem… The most important thing is the France team, and if the France team is happier without me, that’s how it is, he said at first. The message I received was that my ego was making us lose, that I wanted to take up too much space, and that without me, therefore, we might have won. “

Before facing Belgium on Thursday, for the semi-final of the League of Nations, Kylian Mbappé received the support of his teammates in the Blues. “He is 100% integrated with the team, underlined Lucas Hernandez at a press conference. He is a huge player, everyone loves him in the France team, he is very well respected. He’s a young player but already a manager … we need him here. “”We are together when things are going well and when things are not going so well. We take responsibility together, we don’t leave anyone behind, it’s our philosophy, we’re not going to change it“, added Raphaël Varane.

Kylian is not a complicated player to deal with

The 22-year-old striker has received another support and not the least: that of his coach. “Kylian is not a complicated player to manage. It is always part of a collective objective. Afterwards, he has this ability, shared with a few players, to be able to make a difference on his own during a match. But that’s not why he himself excludes himself from the collective goal“, concluded Didier Deschamps.

