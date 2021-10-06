Kylian Mbappé’s mother explains why her son wants to leave

Arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Kylian Mbappé had desires elsewhere this summer. The Parisian number 7 was aiming to sign at Real Madrid but ultimately stayed, as his contract ends next June. His future is still at the heart of the news, especially after the revelations of the principal concerned a few hours ago in interviews granted to RMC Sport and The team. And even if a departure soon seems still relevant, an extension to PSG is not to be ruled out either, as explained by his mother Fayza Lamari. But in his interview with Parisian, the latter also explained why her son wanted to leave the French capital.





“This is ‘already’ his 5th season in Paris. He took time to think, because he also had the possibility of prolonging, it is always possible besides, because nobody can claim to know the future. If he asked to leave, it is because his time is up. We did not want to go free so we wanted to bring his departure forward by one year so that the club could receive compensation. We cannot then be reproached for leaving free. But I understand that PSG want to keep Kylian. I do not forget also that his transfer from Monaco to PSG in 2017 blocked at 145 million euros and it was Nasser (Al-Khelaïfi, the president of PSG) who had made it possible to raise the Parisian proposal to 180 million d ‘euros on August 31. I also understand that the supporters are not happy. But he has dreams of playing for both PSG and Real Madrid ”, said Fayza Lamari.