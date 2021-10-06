La Redoute will move to E-Valley in Épinoy, 250 jobs are announced

It’s official: the E-Valley site will welcome La Redoute. ” This new logistics site at La Redoute will create 250 jobs by 2025 “, Indicates the BT-Immo group, promoter of the logistics park which is delighted:” This partnership between the two French companies which draw their origins in the Region is a landmark in the logistics sector. “.

For meet its growth challenges in the home decoration sector, ” la Redoute has decided to build a 110,000 m² warehouse which will be entirely dedicated to the management and sending of parcels of less than 30 kg », We learn. More than 10,000 products (such as rugs, small furniture, technical products, etc.) will be stored at E-Valley. Other items will continue to be processed from the Anzin warehouse. ” This new logistics tool will guarantee customers a delivery within 24 hours at a relay point thanks to a late cut-off at 7 p.m. », Indicates the trader.

The French brand has set itself ” a target of sending 4.4 million parcels per year “. ” Our goal is to provide the best delivery service to customers, every day, explains the Logistics director of La Redoute Patrice Fitzner. I am happy that this new warehouse is born and I know how to count on E-Valley to ensure optimal management of the site which will contribute to this major objective. “.





Three phases

The new equipment will be built in three phases: ” 42,000 m² in July 2022; then 18,000 m² in January 2023 and finally 50,000 m² in January 2025 “. With its 110,000 m², the logistics warehouse La Redoute in E-Valley will therefore be one of the largest in Europe! ” It will aim for BREEAM certification ”, Which has become the international standard for evaluating the environmental impact of a building for a more ecological architecture. Activities will start in September 2022, with the first receptions and preparation of orders.

” The arrival of La Redoute on our E-Valley site proves that the unique logistics offer in Europe that we offer meets the needs of large European groups. We are delighted to welcome this great French name in home delivery to Cambrai, welcomes David Taïeb, CEO of BT Immo group. This arrival is also a godsend for the entire Cambrésien territory and further increases the momentum started 6 months ago. “.

By welcoming the great French name in e-commerce, E-Valley confirms its position as a major European smart logistics hub.