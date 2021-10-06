Laurent Ruquier strongly criticized after pleading for the union of the lefts in his show – RT in French

Faced with Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the host expressed his dismay on October 2 about the multiplicity of candidatures on the left for the presidential election. On Twitter, several personalities denounce an intervention devoid of neutrality.

In a sequence of the show We are live (France 2) on October 2, the host Laurent Ruquier strongly attacked Jean-Luc Mélenchon by defending the idea of ​​a single candidacy on the left, even if the candidate of La France insoumise (LFI) withdraws. He also stood out by calling Eric Zemmour a “virus” at the start of the program.

“If you want the good of people at this point, why the hell can’t you get 4 or 5 around a table and have a common program,” Laurent Ruquier protested against a Jean-Luc Mélenchon cautious.

Demanding that the latter relegate the questions of “ego“, The LFI candidate retorted:” It is not a matter ofego, it starts to do well.” Laurent Ruquier, however, hit the nail on the head by explaining to Jean-Luc Mélenchon the procedure to follow: “You have to go see the 4 others and tell them: it’s the only way. [Et] there you will be there in the second round, you or someone else. ” “It’s not shameful to line up behind Yannick Jadot,” added the host.

On Twitter, Laurent Ruquier’s intervention assimilated to a political speech

The excerpt was circulated widely on Twitter and drew a number of reactions. For the editorial writer and lawyer Gilles-William Goldnadel, Laurent Ruquier demonstrates impartiality in his treatment of political news.

“Thus, a public service host urges the left and the far left to unite tenderly without seeing obscenity. The same exhortation did not come to him when he received Zemmour. Because for him, the union of the rights is an abomination. Public TV is an aberration, ”he wrote.

The show’s columnist The Big Mouths on RMC, Zohra Bitan, for his part, wondered: “Since when Laurent Ruquier decrees that with the left of Mélenchon, Jadot or Hidalgo, the French would have a better life? Is he in the countryside where I dream? Who is his speaking time counted for? “





Thomas Lequertier, journalist and presenter of CNews, launched, not without sarcasm also: “Discover thanks to our taxes the tutorial of France 2 to win the left in 2022 while the well-thought basins me with” my journalistic ethics “when I present a show on CNEWS. ”

M6 journalist Bernard de La Villardière laconically wondered if “Laurent Ruquier [est] presidential candidate ”.

Elisabeth Levy, editorial director of the magazine Conversationalist, was indignant on the set of Time for the pros (CNews) about Laurent Ruquier’s attitude. According to her, the host “behaves like the campaign manager of Jean-Luc Mélenchon. He said to him: to make the left win – because in order for people to stop suffering, the left must be won – […] and all that, with my dough on a cultural program ”.

She also denounced the semantics of Laurent Ruquier who assimilates Eric Zemmour to a “virus” in the editorial of the offending program. “It’s a bit like an epidemic”, explained, in fact Laurent Ruquier, about the politico-media phenomenon of his former columnist ofWe are not in bed (France 2). “An epidemic in which we ourselves have participated”, he lamented before ironing, comparing Eric Zemmour to the Covid-19. “Maybe we should have put on a mask the first time we received it, respect barrier gestures. […] The virus is progressing, ”he said on the set ofWe are live.