Le Graët puts the pressure, the focus of Deschamps on Benzema and Griezmann

Tomorrow night, the France team faces Belgium for the semi-final of the League of Nations, and the Blues were entitled to a presidential recall before the meeting. According to the Team, the president of the FFF Noël Le Graët came to put pressure on the blue group. “Beating Belgium is a goal you must have. I ask you to be motivated ”, would have insisted the boss of the 3F. Tomorrow’s meeting is important, the reminder was obviously necessary to raise the temperature before the event.

Deschamps and the Benzema – Griezmann association

For his part, Didier Deschamps spoke at length in the columns of the Parisian to take stock while the Blues will resume competition. The opportunity in particular for the coach to put things in perspective on the complementarity between Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann. While the question may have arisen lately, DD has no doubts about their association. “We could say, for example, that Karim and Antoine could not play together. I was even asked the question the day before the game against Finland. With what they have done, this question no longer arises. Everything has not always been perfect, everything remains perfectible. But there is no doubt that they can play and even play very well together, ”says the coach of the Blues.



