Le Graët sets a major goal for the Blues before Belgium!

Noël Le Graët will be present tomorrow evening in Turin for the semi-final of the League of Nations between France and Belgium, but before going to Italy, he passed by Clairefontaine and was able to speak with the players, as L’Equipe explains in today’s edition. The president of the French Football Federation has set a major goal for the reigning world champions for this shock tomorrow night. He called on them to “beat Belgium” tomorrow night, with the particular aim of “getting closer” to the Belgians in the FIFA rankings, because today he does not understand the gap between the two selections.

Le Graët praises the players

The president of the 3F has thus assured the players that beating Belgium is “a goal that you must all have in mind” and he hopes that it will be heard tomorrow night in Italy. To motivate the players as well as possible, Le Graët spoke to them about the “respect” and “admiration” he has for each of the elements of the France group. “The image that you give is formidable” and “I am very proud of each of you”, he would have added during his visit to Clairefontaine. But now, while their president has set a simple goal for them, the players will face their destiny tomorrow night during this immense shock against the Belgians and only they will be able to decide whether or not to seek victory.



