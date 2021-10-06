League of Nations – Belgium-France: Noël Le Graët urges the Blues to win

Noël Le Graët met the Blues on Tuesday at Clairefontaine, they who face Belgium on Thursday evening in Turin in the semifinals of the League of Nations. The leader of the FFF asked the players to be “very motivated“at the idea of ​​winning against the Belgians,”a goal you must all have in mind“, according to comments reported to AFP. The France team, which beat the Red Devils in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup,”must get closer to them in the FIFA rankings“, he said, judging”illogical“that there is such a gap between the Belgians, first, and the French, fourth.

Le Graët, expected Thursday in the tribune in Turin, reiterated the “respect” and “admiration“that he wore to the current group, led by”an extraordinary generation, which continues to evolve“, a few months after the elimination from the knockout stages of the Euro des Bleus coached by Didier Deschamps, crowned world champions two years earlier.

League of Nations Martinez: “This golden generation must be the engine of Belgian football for the next 20 years” 8 HOURS AGO



I am very proud of each of you

“The image you give is great” and “I am very proud of each of you“, he also declared from the Château de Clairefontaine, before the training of the Blues which was held at the end of the afternoon. With two days of the semi-final against Belgium, the majority of the group participated in a light session, without tactical implementation, AFP also learned from the management of the France team. Four players (Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot and Karim Benzema) there did not participate to favor recovery, and not because of a physical concern, it was specified.

Deschamps: “Concerning Benzema, I will not anticipate the judicial decision”

The twenty-three players summoned should all participate in the training session scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Juventus stadium. The Italian “Final-4”, in which Italy and Spain also participate, comes after a disappointing Euro for France, eliminated in the round of 16 by Switzerland on penalties, and for Belgium, out in the quarters by the future Italian European champions.

Nations League – League D The Hernandez siblings finally reunited in Blue: “Playing together would be very beautiful” 15 HOURS AGO