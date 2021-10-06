League of Nations – Italy – Spain: Gianluigi Donnarumma copiously whistled by San Siro

In San Siro, you are an unwanted guest
Tenured by Luis Enrique, Gavi becomes the youngest Spanish international in history
As soon as he entered the warm-up, Donnarumma was slightly taken aback by the Lombard enclosure, however still far from being fulfilled. Then the whistles began to intensify during the composition of the teams, with the name of the goalkeeper written on the two screens of the stadium. But the hardest part was yet to come for the PSG goalkeeper. Once the match had started and the stands were partially full (50% capacity due to health restrictions), Donnarumma was heavily whistled from his first ball catch. Rebelotte during the following ones, even if applause came to counter the protesters.
Before the meeting, an Italian supporter was also photographed with a banner: “In San Siro, you are an unwanted guest“. The sequence of events only confirmed it.
