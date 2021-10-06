League of Nations – Italy – Spain: Gianluigi Donnarumma copiously whistled by San Siro

Basically, Gianluigi Donnarumma was to expect it anyway. Despite his call and that of the Italian press, the PSG goalkeeper was whistled by part of San Siro this Wednesday evening, during the semi-final of the Nations League between Italy and Spain. His former stadium obviously did not forgive him his departure from AC Milan this summer, while the Italian international was at the end of his contract.

In San Siro, you are an unwanted guest

Nations League – Finals

Tenured by Luis Enrique, Gavi becomes the youngest Spanish international in history 3 HOURS AGO

As soon as he entered the warm-up, Donnarumma was slightly taken aback by the Lombard enclosure, however still far from being fulfilled. Then the whistles began to intensify during the composition of the teams, with the name of the goalkeeper written on the two screens of the stadium. But the hardest part was yet to come for the PSG goalkeeper. Once the match had started and the stands were partially full (50% capacity due to health restrictions), Donnarumma was heavily whistled from his first ball catch. Rebelotte during the following ones, even if applause came to counter the protesters.

Before the meeting, an Italian supporter was also photographed with a banner: “In San Siro, you are an unwanted guest“. The sequence of events only confirmed it.

Nations League – Finals From prodigy son to new idol: Chiesa, the aptly named heir A DAY AGO