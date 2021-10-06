League of Nations: Spain in the final after its victory against Italy (1-2) with a double from Ferran Torres

Squadra Azzurra’s 37-game unbeaten streak ends here. Spain won this Wednesday evening in San Siro against the Italian European champion, in the semifinals of the Nations League (1-2). Reduced to ten just before the break, Roberto Mancini’s men could not respond to Spanish technical domination, materialized by a double from Ferrán Torres in the first period. Spain will therefore play the final of the Nations League on Sunday, against the winner of the duel between Belgium and France, which will take place tomorrow evening in Turin.

Two shots and two goals for Ferrán Torres

What would the scenario of this meeting have been without the exclusion of Leonardo Bonucci, in the 42nd minute in a duel with Sergio Busquets? This is a question that Italian supporters necessarily ask themselves, after this first defeat for the team of La Botte since September 10, 2018 and a setback in Lisbon against Portugal (0-1). Still, the Azzurri are very much responsible for the end of this series. Surprisingly very nervous from the start of the match, they were the first to animate this meeting, on a powerful shot from Federico Chiesa well repelled by Unai Simón (5th).

Equally feverish defensively, Italy quickly conceded the opener, on a nice movement built by Marcos Alonso and Mikel Oyarzabal and concluded closely by Ferrán Torres, left alone by Alessandro Bastoni (0-1, 17th). Marco Verratti, in physical difficulty in midfield against young Gavi (17 years old, excellent for his first selection with La Roja) transmitted his nervousness to his captain Leonardo Bonucci, quickly warned by increasing the number of disputes (30th).





Bonucci’s exclusion changed everything

A yellow card that was important: after a duel with Busquets, Mr. Sergei Karasev, the match referee, did not hesitate to exclude the Juventus player for a second warning (42nd). An expulsion that sounded the death knell for transalpine ambitions in this meeting, since Ferrán Torres took the opportunity to score with a header before the break, on a new sumptuous service from Oyarzabal (0-2, 42nd). It is true that the entry of Giorgio Chiellini at the break, had the merit of filling up a maximum of gaps (57th, 78th, 82nd).

17 years and 62 days, a record precocity: How Gavi is already having fun in the big leagues

But that was not enough, despite the hopeful goal scored by Lorenzo Pellegrini at the end of the game, on a decisive pass full of altruism from Chiesa (1-2, 83rd). Italy are eliminated from their Nations League “Final Four” and see their unbeaten record stop tonight. Spain, who struggled in the finish after the exit of Ferrán Torres, spared (49th), will be able to watch very quietly, in front of the television, the duel of titans which will oppose Belgium to the Blues of Didier Deschamps, this Thursday evening in Turin in the other semi-final. The final of this 2nd edition of the League of Nations will take place on Sunday in San Siro (8:45 p.m.).

