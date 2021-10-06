Lille-Lens, Angers-OM: the sanctions will fall

The disciplinary committee of the LFP is meeting this Wednesday evening to study in particular the Lens-Lille and Angers-OM cases.

It is this Wednesday evening that promises to fall the verdict of the disciplinary commission of the Professional Football League, meeting in Paris to settle the question of the excesses observed during the championship matches between Lens and Lille and between Angers and Marseille, the September 18 and 22.

Clashes between supporters and field invasions – outside of playing time – these are the deplorable scenes seen during these two matches, and this is why the disciplinary body of the LFP promises to crack down today. Until then, the four clubs concerned have been punished as a precaution: behind closed doors or closed stands for hosts from Lensois and Angevin; travel ban for fans of visiting clubs, namely Losc and OM.





The decisions taken in the evening could prolong the sentence a little more, with more fines. Little chance, however, to see one of the entities involved sanctioned with penalty points, like the OGC Nice which for the brawls noted on August 22 during the Nice-OM match had suffered a withdrawal of two units, including one suspended.

