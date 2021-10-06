LIVE – Bernard Tapie’s coffin enters Saint-Germain-des-Prés church

11:25

In the crowd gathered in front of the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church, Marseille supporters are present. For them, it was obvious to come and pay tribute to the one who greatly contributed to obtaining the European star above the logo of Olympique de Marseille.

For Anthony, whose family is from Marseille, it was important to come and carry the OM flag on Wednesday:

“He is a saint, he is the good mother, he is almost the mayor by default of Marseille because he was an ambassador of his city. A colorful character who has always lived 1000% of all that he was undertaking, “he recalls.

And yet, the young man was not even born for the European coronation in 1993 of OM. What does not prevent him from having in memory “a fighter”: