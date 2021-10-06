LIVE – Bernard Tapie’s coffin enters Saint-Germain-des-Prés church

OM supporters pay homage to “the boss”
In the crowd gathered in front of the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church, Marseille supporters are present. For them, it was obvious to come and pay tribute to the one who greatly contributed to obtaining the European star above the logo of Olympique de Marseille.
For Anthony, whose family is from Marseille, it was important to come and carry the OM flag on Wednesday:
“He is a saint, he is the good mother, he is almost the mayor by default of Marseille because he was an ambassador of his city. A colorful character who has always lived 1000% of all that he was undertaking, “he recalls.
And yet, the young man was not even born for the European coronation in 1993 of OM. What does not prevent him from having in memory “a fighter”:
“Who made the song, who was an actor, who was on TV … We all have a memory of Bernard Tapie” testifies Anthony, who will make the trip to Marseille for the funeral of the former president of the OM next Friday.
Bernard Tapie’s coffin enters the church
The businessman’s coffin was transported to the grounds of the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris, to the applause of dozens of people gathered.
Mass will therefore begin in a few moments.
Brigitte Macron present on site
The first lady has just arrived in turn to attend this Parisian farewell. A fortnight before the death of the businessman, she had gone to the home of Bernard Tapie rue des Saints-Pères in Paris to visit him.
Emmanuel Macron, traveling to Slovenia for a European summit, cannot however be present this Wednesday. The Head of State last spoke with Bernard Tapie in early September, on the occasion of the government plan for the city of Marseille.
Jean-Louis Borloo, lifelong friend of Bernard Tapie, arrives in his turn
Jean-Louis Borloo, historical lawyer of Bernard Tapie and one of his closest friends, has just arrived at the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés.
On BFMTV, he testified this weekend to have been a traveling companion for more than 45 years of the one he considers “his brother”.
In addition to the former minister and deputy, many political figures of all stripes have arrived in a trickle, such as former President Nicolas Sarkozy, Bernard Kouchner, François Bayrou or even Rachida Dati.
Personalities from cinema, sport, song arrive at mass
Michel Drucker, Didier Barbelivien, Jean-Pierre Papin or even Claude Lelouch, who had trusted him to play in one of his films …
Very many personalities from very different horizons are gradually arriving at the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés to pay a last tribute to Bernard Tapie.
“A formidable man, a fighter”: many people present in front of the church
Patricia came from Lille to be, at 6 o’clock in the morning, in front of the church and to pay a last tribute to Bernard Tapie. She knew him well, since she was doing his chemotherapy with him, in the center of Villejuif:
“I saw him a month ago, and he was telling me ‘we have to fight, the crab we will beat it together'” explains Patricia, the crab being the name that Bernard Tapie had given to his illness. “We had a date in three weeks together, and he was a great man, a fighter, a very good family man.”
The Lille resident assures that in his fight against his cancer, the closeness to Bernard Tapie, who used to talk to everyone around him, helped him a lot:
“He was no longer Mr Tapie, he was a man like you and me, he told us jokes, cheered us up, when he was at a much more advanced stage” of the disease, recalls- she does.
Brigitte Macron and Nicolas Sarkozy present this Wednesday
According to Bernard Tapie’s entourage at BFMTV, the first lady Brigitte Macron will be present this morning at the tribute ceremony of Saint Germain-des-Prés. Emmanuel Macron is for his part selected in Slovenia for a summit with the other leaders of the European Union.
Sunday, the presidential couple had sent a statement paying tribute to a man who “will have had a thousand lives”. Brigitte Macron had also been able to visit Bernard Tapie a fortnight ago.
Former President of the Republic Nicolas Sarkozy will also be present this Wednesday for this mass. On the day of the announcement of Bernard Tapie’s death, he had also published a last tribute to the one who had supported him in 2007, and celebrated the “indomitable energy” of the deceased and his “intact passion”.
Several tributes planned this week, especially in Marseille
Since his death on Sunday October 3, tributes to Bernard Tapie have multiplied. This Wednesday is held at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris a mass in honor of the businessman, in the presence of many personalities, especially politicians.
But it is especially in Marseille, its “city of heart”, that most of the ceremonies will take place in the coming days. Many supporters have already gathered in front of his portrait, exhibited in front of the Vélodrome stadium, cradle of the exploits of a Olympique de Marseille of which Bernard Tapie was president.
It is also at the stadium that the Marseillais will be able to pay homage “to the boss” during a fiery chapel this Thursday, before his funeral, which will be held on Friday October 8 at 11 am at the cathedral of Sainte-Marie-Majeure (La Major) of the Phocaean city.