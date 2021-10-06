LIVE – Trial of November 13: “For two hours, I saw people die”, testifies a victim of the Bataclan

Cédric B. is now approaching the bar, a beard drawn as a goatee, multiple tattoos on his arms and a black T-shirt with the inscription “Seppuku”, a reference to traditional Japanese culture.

When the terrorists entered the Bataclan, Cédric was with his partner. “I heard a crack. I thought it was the jack of a guitar that had unplugged. Then I thought of firecrackers. It goes very quickly and yet the time is quite long. “ A crowd movement invades the spectators. “The crowd falls, I took everyone.” One of the terrorists is then just behind Cédric, in the process of reloading his assault rifle, repeats the same sentence: “The young man tells us that it was for his brothers in Syria, that we had to thank François Hollande for this little fair.”

And then the bursts of fire resumed: “People were pulling us like rabbits, I tried to merge with the ground.” Cedric stays on the ground for two hours, “To play dead.” He loses sight of his companion, who occupies all his thoughts: “I wondered for two hours whether my wife could have been saved.”





“For two hours, I saw people die, suffocate in their own blood”, he recalls, still terrified. When the BRI arrives, Cédric is surrounded by corpses. “They had to be stepped on.”

Then comes another endless wait, this time outside the Bataclan, in search of his mate. “For 45 minutes, I watched the corpses go by.” And then “At one point I saw her come out crying. It was the best part of the evening, she was alive. ”

After the attacks, “We had to remove this guilt of being alive, this anger, this incomprehension. We had to remove all these images, these people who are dying, their eyes which go out. ”

Turning to the glass box, Cédric calls out to the accused: “Gentlemen who waged jihad, have you seen people die looking them in the eye, people in pools of blood, people choking in front of your eyes?” You attacked unarmed people, who had absolutely no animosity against you. You are angry with our country, but we didn’t ask for anything. ”