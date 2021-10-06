LIVE – Zemmour in the 2nd round? For Pécresse, “There are polling products and electoral products”

11:30

This poll also marks the first survey of this presidential campaign which sees the RN candidate Marine Le Pen absent from the second round.

To find traces of a poll presaging a second round of a presidential election without Marine Le Pen, we must go back to March 2, 2017.

At the time, in the midst of the Fillon affair, an Odoxa poll had imagined a replacement of the LR candidate by Alain Juppé. He obtained 26.5% of the voting intentions, ahead of Emmanuel Macron at 25%. Marine Le Pen took third place with 24%.