LIVE – Zemmour in the 2nd round? For Pécresse, “There are polling products and electoral products”

“If one day, there is someone better placed than me” to “carry our ideas”, “then I will give way to him,” said Le Pen in 2017
On September 22, 2017, on the set of BFM TV, Marine Le Pen answers Jean-Jacques Bourdin who asks her if she will always be the headliner of her movement.
“What matters to me is the defense of France, it is to carry our ideas. If one day, if tomorrow, there is someone who is better placed than me to do it, who is better placed than me to bring together the millions of French people who are necessary to operate the recovery of our country and to regain our freedom, then I will give way to it, that’s clear. “
For Pécresse, “There are polling products and electoral products”
The right-wing candidate for the presidential election criticizes “poll products” and defends “solutions for the country”. In this barometer, it is given in slight decline, to 11% (-1, and even -3 since the start of the school year).
“I have been in politics for twenty years. There are polling products and electoral products in politics. Election products, those for whom we vote at the end of the day, are those who have credibility. Credibility and the proposals, the solutions for the country. “
For Mélenchon, “the sounding roller coaster continues”
In a tweet, the leader of rebellious France Jean-Luc Mélenchon minimizes the meaning of this poll, considering that it is only a “roller coaster survey”.
“Popular union remains possible behind my pole position,” argues the presidential candidate.
Marine Le Pen absent from the second round, a first since March 2017
This poll also marks the first survey of this presidential campaign which sees the RN candidate Marine Le Pen absent from the second round.
To find traces of a poll presaging a second round of a presidential election without Marine Le Pen, we must go back to March 2, 2017.
At the time, in the midst of the Fillon affair, an Odoxa poll had imagined a replacement of the LR candidate by Alain Juppé. He obtained 26.5% of the voting intentions, ahead of Emmanuel Macron at 25%. Marine Le Pen took third place with 24%.
In the second round, Zemmour not so far from Macron
This same poll tests, for the first time, the hypothesis of a second round between Eric Zemmour and Emmanuel Macron. In this game, the polemicist obtains the surprising score of 45%, against 55% for the president in office.
A poll places Éric Zemmour in the 2nd round of the presidential election
For the first time since being tested by opinion institutes, a Harris Interactive poll for Challenges magazine places polemicist Éric Zemmour in the 2nd round of the 2022 presidential election, even though he has not officially applied.
With between 16 and 17% of the votes in the first round, he is ahead of Marine Le Pen, regardless of the candidate chosen to represent the right.
