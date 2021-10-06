Loana all smiles: her last photo will make you fall in love

Loana shared a photo on her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 5. On it, the young woman appears with a big smile on her lips.

She is going better. After a long descent into hell and many hospitalizations, Loana seems to be determined to return to a normal life. Discreet for a few months, it is gradually making its comeback on the front of the stage. The former candidate of Loft Story has always been transparent with her subscribers and she does not hesitate to chain selfies, to their greatest happiness. While everything seems to be back to normal for her, it’s a Loana blooming who shares his daily life on his Instagram account. To thank her fans for their support, she wanted to send them a nice message this Tuesday, October 5. “A thought for you. lots of love“, she writes in the caption of a publication on which she appears with a big smile on my face. In the comments, Internet users were very receptive: “Very nice day Loana“,”Hello Loana, I wish you a pleasant day” or “Big kisses Loana“, can we read. Messages that must have given him some balm in his heart.

A big comeback. On September 23, Cyril Hanouna received Eryl Prayer and Sylvie Ortega on the set of Do not touch My TV. The two have spent several months tearing each other apart either on social media or in interviews. The reason ? After Loana’s hospitalization last March due to an overdose of medication, the two relatives of the former reality TV star have continued to accuse themselves of being at the origin of the young woman’s state of mental health. However, this evening was also marked by the appearance of Loana in the show. Dressed in a black leather dress, she gave reassuring news about her state of health and took the opportunity to chat with Sylvie Ortega. “In the last few months you have hurt me. False rumors, you started some, you can’t say otherwise“, she first indicated. Subsequently, however, she agreed to reconcile with her former friend. “Unfortunately, you gave me a lot of medicine, but we won’t talk about it again“, she said before taking her in his arms. A hug that marks the start of a new stage in their friendship?

Loana: why has she made the buzz recently?

For several months, Loana has not ceased to be the center of attention. While everything seems to be going for the best for her, the former candidate of the Loft has recently been talked about. The reason ? A video on which she is in the company of her dog. On it, we can see Titi enjoying licking his face. “It’s good, it’s good. Stop. I love you I love you. Yep, that’s how it is here“, she declared. In the comments, the comments were shared between the internet users who did not like it and those who wished to defend the young woman. For her part, Loana prefers not to pay attention to it.

