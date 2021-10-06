More

    Louane looks on the arm of her man Florian Rossi for the Miu-Miu show

    Such as Cardi B and Offset, Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes or even Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Louane Emera and her companion Florian Rossi together walked the photocall of the Miu-Miu fashion show in Paris. The Prada subsidiary brand presented its spring / summer 2022 fashion show on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week.

    The French singer and her man were matched for the occasion, both wearing pink. By walking to the parade, Louane and Florian Rossi crossed paths with photographers. The opportunity for the couple of artists to strike a pose, showing themselves to be more accomplices than ever. Many personalities such as Léna Situations, Thylane Blondeau, Venus Williams or Lucy Hale were also present.


    Together, Esme’s parents had a mission: not to miss anything from the show in order to be able to make a detailed summary for the Italian version of ID magazine. She thus selected her two favorite outfits: a blue silk dress close to the body as well as a set of skirt and short navy blue sweater. “I’m so happy to have followed the Miu-Miu parade. Here are my two favorite looks“, she said in Instagram story.

    This year again, Miuccia Prada has outdone herself for a parade with a new look on this great comeback of the 1990s. With ultra ultra short skirts, pleating, navels in the air or even uniforms, Miu-Miu assumes this opposition to formality while creating fiercely powerful looks. Something to delight fans of the Italian house.


