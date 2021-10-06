Louis Vuitton parade disrupted by Extinction Rebellion activists

About thirty activists disrupted the parade to denounce the impact of the fashion industry on global warming. Two people were arrested.

Extinction Rebellion activists broke into the Louis Vuitton fashion show at the Louvre on Tuesday to denounce the impact of the fashion industry on climate change, on the last day of Paris Fashion week.

“Overconsumption = extinction”, could we read on a poster unrolled by an activist of this international movement of civil disobedience in the fight against climate change. She landed on the podium in a gallery of the Louvre in the middle of a parade before being evicted by a security guard, noted a photographer. When questioned, the Louis Vuitton house did not react immediately.





Two activists arrested

Thirty activists from Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and Youth For Climate are behind this action, two of whom were arrested, according to their press release.

Activists demand the government to impose “an immediate reduction in production levels in the sector while 42 clothes per capita were marketed in France in 2019”, according to the same source.