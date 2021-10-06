LREM deputy Sylvain Maillard claims to have been the victim of identity theft

The majority deputy was implicated in these documents because of a shell company created in Seychelles in 2010 by one of his former associates.

He assures him, he was the victim of a “identity theft in 2010”. The LREM deputy and business manager Sylvain Maillard, pinned in the “Pandora Papers” for having been linked to a structure in the Seychelles, defended Tuesday, October 5 his “integrity”.

In its Wednesday edition, the daily The world reveals that the elected of Paris was the partner up to 25% of a Seychellois shell company for the online sale of “Beyblade” tops imported from Asia, fashionable in playgrounds a few years ago years. Sylvain Maillard’s partner, the only one to have been found at the time, was convicted of counterfeiting and commercial damage in 2014.





This partner himself assures the World to have used Sylvain Maillard’s passport, of which he had a copy, to create the company, without asking for his consent.

“I was abused and a victim of identity theft in 2010”, hammers the elected official in a press release. “To question my integrity in this way is hurtful and shocking”, he adds.