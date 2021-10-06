Macron wants to renew François Villeroy from Galhau

The Governor of the Banque de France has been in office since November 2015.

Emmanuel Macron wishes to reappoint the Governor of the Banque de France, François Villeroy de Galhau, who has been in office since November 2015, announced the Élysée on Wednesday. “The President of the Republic plans, on the proposal of the Prime Minister, to appoint François Villeroy de Galhau governor of the Banque de France», Wrote the presidency in a press release.

Read alsoThe Governor of the Banque de France at Figaro : “The time has clearly come to get out of whatever the cost”





“The President of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate are seized of this nomination project, so that the interested committee of each of the assemblies makes a decision under the conditions provided for by the fifth paragraph of article 13 of the Constitution.», Specifies the press release.

A 62-year-old former student of École Polytechnique and ENA, François Villeroy de Galhau was chief of staff to Dominique Strauss-Kahn (1997-1999) and then to Christian Sautter (1999-2000) at the Ministry of Economy, but also Deputy CEO of the BNP Paribas group from 2011 to 2015. In its traditional “letter to the presidentLast July, the governor of the Banque de France called for the country’s debt to be lowered after the health situation improved, in particular by controlling the rise in public spending and reviewing the budgetary rules.