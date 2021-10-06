Macron will present the “France 2030” plan on October 12

This investment plan of several tens of billions of euros will benefit sectors such as green hydrogen or batteries.

Emmanuel Macron will present the plan “France 2030“, An investment plan of several tens of billions of euros directed towards”ten sectors of the future“, From green hydrogen to batteries, including small SMR nuclear reactors, said the entourage of the Head of State on Wednesday.

In the order of 30 to 50 billion euros, according to government sources, the France 2030 plan, built over 8 to 10 years, aims to “rediscover the path of French and European independence on industries and skills of the future“, Emphasizes the entourage of Emmanuel Macron, wanting to build the Ariane and TGV of tomorrow. It will be added to the post-Covid recovery plan of 100 billion euros, which focuses on more short-term measures.

Unveiled in the press, the putting on the rails of the small modular nuclear reactors, known as SMR (“small modular reactors»), Easier to build than large power plants, is thus confirmed. Intended to renew the nuclear fleet, they are already benefiting from funding in the post-Covid recovery plan.





“With a budget of 50 million euros, the recovery plan invested over two years in the realization of a preliminary draft and thus commits France in the global competition on SMR. We must quickly catch up, also consider all the possible partnership options and position ourselves in this segment.“, Announced the Head of State in Le Creusot in December 2020.

Smart cars and artificial intelligence

Among the sectors targeted are also smart cars, artificial intelligence and new agricultural and environmental technologies. This plan will include a skills and professions component in order to ensure the transmission of knowledge and the commitment of young people.

France 2030 will aim to “build the technological players of tomorrow, in digital, hydrogen, batteries, space, health and culture too“, Explained Emmanuel Macron at the end of September, in a video addressed to French Tech start-ups, meeting in Bercy.

However, the issue of building EPR reactors should not figure in this plan. But the government, which plans to build 6 new EPR reactors in France, could make its decision even before the end of the Flamanville plant (Manche), Minister Delegate for Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher said on Friday, so earlier than what was planned so far.

The plan “France 2030“Is part of the measures announced by the Head of State on July 12, with also a”engagement incomeFor young people without employment or training, which could be announced in the coming weeks.