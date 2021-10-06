Maid, the Netflix series about a single mother who has nothing to envy Ken Loach

Online for a few days, the Netflix Maid mini-series has a good place in the top 10 of the platform. A deserved success for a true story that promises you laughs and tears in the same day.

Between Squid Game and Midnight mass, it’s time for sensationalism on Netflix.

But far from the fuchsia costumes of the Korean series or the oddities of Mike Flanagan’s program, Maid is making its way into the top 10 of the biggest hits of the moment, proving that the time has definitely come for social drama.

Maid, the true story from which the series is adapted

Maid gets off to a flying start – almost literally, since Molly Smith Metzler (screenwriter of Shameless, Casual, and Orange Is the New Black) who also serves as executive producer, films a young woman on the road, fleeing the violence of her companion, the father of her child.

She arrives at one of her friends to spend the night there but gives it up when one of her friends urges her not to “be a bitch and to go home”. She ended up sleeping in her car, her daughter wrapped in a checkered plaid. Without having time to breathe, she is chased again by a cop who encourages her to consult social services.

They advise him to enroll his daughter in the nursery to have a chance of finding a job. Yes, but now, to have a job he needs a nursery. A vicious circle that Alex would find laughable if she wasn’t deep down in the shit.

In short, Alex needs solutions, and fast. The only one on the market? Work as a cleaning lady and serve in houses that she could never afford herself …





An intrigue close to the reality of many women, which is moreover inspired by a true story – that of Stephanie Land, whose memoirs entitled Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive were among the New York Times bestsellers in January 2019.

Cut into 10 long episodes, this story has nothing to envy to the films of Ken Loach and stands out as the absolutely essential social program for this month of October.

Maid and her dazzling actress

Photo from the Maid series, available on Netflix

It is on the shoulders of young actress Margaret Qualley alone that the plot of Maid.

And casting has never been better felt, because the young woman is positively dazzling in this social drama.

The one who started her screen career in 2013 in Palo Alto has come a long way since then. In just a few years, she starred in several big critical and public hits, including The Nice Guys, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and My year in New York, before pulling the cover alone with this Netflix series.

In Maid, she is touring for the first time with her mother, Andie MacDowell, who plays… his mother.

A family story behind AND in front of the camera, in short, which is all the more interesting than in Maid, the mother / daughter relationship is ambiguous, constantly oscillating between complicity and mutual rejection.

Maid, it is a social drama which has the great advantage of shedding light on single mothers in poverty; Only downside, it remains unfortunately, as this genre often induces, a little sewn with white thread.

However, and despite the very smooth dimension of the program, we strongly advise you to give it a chance, if only for this woman’s journey, which is rarely mentioned on the screen.



Maid is on Netflix





Read also :



Foundation proves that you can love a series without ANYTHING BITER in the story