[MAJ] ASUS Z690 motherboards: Some prices have just fallen, will it be necessary to borrow?

We know the chipsetofallows support for DDR4 and DDR5. At the house ofthey have chosen to offer us motherboards which will manage DDR5 and motherboards which will manage DDR4.

Thus, in DDR5 we will find the models: ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME, ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA, ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO, ProART Z690-CREATOR 10G, PRIME Z690-A, PRIME Z690-P and PRIME Z690-V.

/>



In DDR4 we will have the: ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING D4, ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING D4, ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING D4, TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS D4, PRIME Z690-A D4, PRIME Z690M-PLUS D4, PRIME Z690-P D4, PRIME Z690-V D4 and PRIME Z690-V-SI-D4.





There will therefore be something to choose from, on the other hand for the high-end of the brand in MAXIMUS, it will be DDR5 necessarily.

Update of the news of September 15, 2021. So here are the first prices for ASUS Z690 motherboards. Prices that will be fairly close to reality, because if for the CPUs we often see some changes, for the motherboards, the prices are often the right ones. And it seems that some Z690 models are cheaper than Z590 models, especially on the top of the range, on the other hand in the middle of the range, we have a little step up to the top.

So the ROG Maximus Z690 HERO is displayed at $ 625 against $ 678 for the Z590 model. For the ROG STRIX Z690-F Gaming WiFi it would be 405 dollars against 354 before. With the ROG STRIX Z690-A Gaming WiFi D the price would be 354 dollars against 448 before. The TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WiFI D4 would show 294 dollars against 353 dollars. The PRIME Z690-A would be 303 dollars against 380 dollars, the PRIME Z690-P WiFi 252 against 203 dollars, the PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4 243 dollars, the PRIME Z690-P 233 dollars against 182 dollars.

You see, with the few tariffs we have, we have a lot of up and down changes.