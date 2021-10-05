Mancini hopes to stretch unbeaten streak

Axel Allag, Media365, published on Tuesday 05 October 2021 at 21:20

Unbeaten in 37 games, Italy will face Spain on Wednesday evening in the semifinals of the League of Nations at San Siro (8:45 p.m.). Before this meeting, Roberto Mancini admitted wanting to stretch this series, aware that sooner or later it will stop.





Italy, crowned European champion, is going through an incredible dynamic: for more than three years, and a defeat against Portugal 1-0, on September 10, 2018, the Nazionale remains undefeated in all competitions. The record of 37 games unbeaten will come to an end one day but Roberto Mancini, Italy coach, hopes to extend the series, as his team will challenge Spain in San Siro on Wednesday night in the semi-final of the League of the nations (8:45 p.m.). “We would like to continue, it will depend on us. Luis Enrique is right when he says that sooner or later it will happen (a defeat of Italy, editor’s note), it’s mathematical, unfortunately. We would like to continue this way until December 2022, but it will not be easy “, confided the technician at a press conference.

“We want to play the final in Milan”

Deprived of Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile, injured, Italy will surely remember the last European Championship, and the semi-final won against Spain by Luis Enrique, after the penalties (1-1; 4 tab to 2). Mancini, he spoke about some of his memories of this match. “We had suffered. Spain had undoubtedly made its best match of the Euro, they had put us in difficulty on the possession. We must try to tackle certain situations better and be faster “, has already planned the coach of Italy. Its objective is rather clear: “We want to win the match tomorrow and then play the final. We want to play the final in Milan”.