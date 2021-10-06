manita and first place for Morocco against Guinea Bissau!

Of course, the state of form of the opponent, of which a good part of the workforce spent the night in the hospital against a background of controversy following a food poisoning, invites nuance, but all the same: executioner of Guinea Bissau (5-0) this Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco has finally regaled its supporters (on TV, behind closed doors) to seize the orders of the group I of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the end of the 3e day, despite one less match. While the lack of background has long been the subject of debate in recent months, Vahid Halilhodzic holds his benchmark match with his 4-4-2 diamond system, enhanced by the excellent performances of Chair, Louza, Hakimi, Masina and Mmaee to recite nobody else but them.

Game, great goals… What a festival!

From the outset, the Atlas Lions besieged the camp of Djurtus clearly not on their plate and resolved to submit. A free kick from Louza deflected and which grazed the skylight, the strike from Chair countered in extremis followed by Louza’s recovery not on target, the shot from Sofyan Amrabat slammed: the danger approached Jonas Mendes ‘goal and the visitors’ goalkeeper did not could nothing on the firecracker of the Parisian Hakimi in the small opposite net following a badly rejected corner (1-0, 31e). An opening of the logical score.

In the process, the very restless Mmaee was struck by Nogueira in the area and obtained an indisputable penalty converted by the former Nantes player Louza, scorer from his first cape (2-0, 45e+1). Attractive, the Moroccans drove the point home as soon as they returned from the locker room on a superb rolled shot from Chair, already becoming a taulier in the midfield (3-0, 49e). Then, on a center of Masina, the former star of the selection A ‘Ayoub El Kaabi, holder in the absence of En-Nesyri, injured, continued the show by scoring with a chisel returned to the full surface (4 -0, 62e)! Entering the game, the Sevillian Munir El Haddadi then drove the point home by winning his duel against Mendes (5-0, 82e). A success with the way that allows the Atlas Lions to turn at the head of the group despite a match less. Confirmation expected Saturday against the same opponent.





The provisional classification: Morocco 6 points (2 games played), Guinea Bissau 4 pts (3 games played), Guinea 2 pts (2 games played), Sudan 1 pt (3 games played).

The goals in video

The compos