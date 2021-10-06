Marc Lavoine finds the woman for whom he wrote Les Yeux Revolver: “It feels weird” (EXCLUDED)

What joy, what madness to find him in the most beautiful music hall in the whole world. On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Marc Lavoine offered the public of L’Olympia a moment suspended in time, a sublime piano voice, a mixture of rhythmic poetry, songs and covers of great classics of French variety. In the long list of his hits, You my love, I forgot everything, Rue des acacias, the artist unveiled a sensitive version of his most beautiful ride, She has piercing eyes... in the presence of the person for whom he had written his few words in the 1980s.





It feels weird …

Before whispering these words, accompanied by pianist Alain Nanty, Marc Lavoine effectively explained to the public that the woman with magical pupils – and with a killer gaze! – was seated on one of the red seats at L’Olympia. In the half-light of the room, she shouted to signal her presence, as the singer looked around for her. “It feels weird“, he even specified, in full chorus, taking a short break to realize. But who is thus this mysterious anonymous, at the origin of the title? None of his wives, certainly, since his first wife, Denise Pascale , died in December 2017 and that he united with Sarah Poniatowski and Line Papin much later.