Marinette Torpille and Philippe Jock, the 2 official candidates for the pres

Two lists were validated by the prefecture of Martinique for the next election for the presidency of the CCIM. That of Marinette Torpille and that of the outgoing Philippe Jock. More than 30,000 companies are called upon to choose between October 27 and November 9, 2021. The campaign begins.

Who, Marinette Torpille or Philippe Jock, will chair the Martinique Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the next 5 years? The campaign officially begins Wednesday, October 6, 2021 for 3 weeks, after the two lists have been validated by the prefecture.

Marinette Torpille, former elected representative in charge of economic development at the CTM (Territorial Collectivity of Martinique) under the former mandate, positions herself as an “available” challenger. The councilor of the municipal opposition to the city of Schoelcher considers that her outgoing opponent is “too busy” and too much “ambitious”.

My application is a surprise for the outgoing team who thought that they would be the only ones involved, especially since we made up our minds 10 days before the deadline for submitting the lists. It was already a performance (…). Of course, I rely on my experience at the CTM and as Vice-President of the Chamber a few years ago, which allowed us to quickly mobilize 36 running mate. The outgoing president had said he would not come back, but he did the opposite. When he stood in the territorial elections as group leader, it was thought he was going to resign, he did not do so, and we know that he already intends to stand again in 6 years. .

“I display my availability”

It is this mixture of genres that some business leaders do not appreciate. In addition, he wants to go to the deputation next year … so he is very ambitious and too busy with his multiple activities. And the chamber of commerce in all of this? when does he take care of it? In the end, it serves as a springboard for him. Me, I display my availability to be at the service of all categories of activities. And my intention is to really put this tool that is the CCI, at the service of all companies, whatever their size. (Marinette Torpille – candidate for the presidency of the CCIM)

Philippe Jock for his part seems fairly serene for this future election despite the spikes of his rival, because he relies on him, on “a network of loyal entrepreneurs” since his first election, he says. In addition, he does not fail to praise his record, listing achievements that he judges “emblematic”.

We implemented most of our term plan thanks to the strong mobilization of elected officials and teams. Some emblematic achievements: in terms of training, we note the significant increase in the number of apprentices (500 at the start of their mandate and more than 700 today) due to a rationalization of the training center and a revised training offer. tailored to business needs.

We have supported a large number of businesses in creation and development: more than 500 project leaders or advisers; More than 200 young entrepreneurs trained (+ 191% compared to the previous term). On exports, our Chamber has been recognized as the most active of the Overseas CCIs: travel; trade fairs, TEECA project. We can also mention the digital and ecological transitions (…), more than 500 companies supported since 2018 on the digital level and nearly 1900 participants during forums on environmental issues. The CCI has also been able to strengthen both with the EPCI, the CTM and the State, its role, its representativeness and its credibility. The “Tourism Quality” and “Commerce Quality” labels have been strongly developed …

End of term marked by “the health crisis”

One of the strongest expectations of Martinique investors was born through the creation of the CCI observatory (sectorial sheets, economic memento). But the end of our term of office was marked by the health crisis linked to Covid-19 (…). This difficulty has led the team to demonstrate responsiveness and initiative, particularly characterized by the establishment, in collaboration with SOS KRIZ, of a listening unit. We also brought together more than a hundred economic actors from all sectors and resulted in the presentation of “the contribution of actors to the rebound of the economy”, a document bringing together 1 billion euros of concrete projects, some of which are currently emerging. (Philippe Jock – candidate for his succession at the head of the CCIM)

“Our record speaks for us”

Philippe Jock recognizes that he is a man of many hats, but there is no “no incompatibility” according to him. “President of the large port, it is linked to the function of president of the ICC. If my adversary is elected, she will occupy the same chair. In addition, I am president of ADOM, but it is a non-executive presidency. , because with the board of directors, the president drives the orientations, but it is not a full-time job “.

Philippe Jock continues: “And then it’s true that I’m a chartered accountant, but it’s my job. Ms. Torpille does insurance brokerage, maybe she is more available, but I’m not sure she has the same. economic vision that the members who accompany me on a daily basis and our balance sheet speak for us ” adds the candidate to his own succession.

More than 30,000 socio-professionals will have to choose between these two lists, from Wednesday October 27 until November 9, 2021.