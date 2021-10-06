Marseille rapper Naps targeted by rape investigation

The author of the hit “La Kiffance” is accused of rape by a 20-year-old young woman. According to “Le Point”, the facts would have taken place on the evening of September 30 to October 1.

The Marseille rapper Naps, the author of “La Kiffance”, one of the hits of the summer, is the target of an investigation for rape, Franceinfo has learned from the Paris prosecutor’s office, confirming information from the weekly Point. The investigation, opened on October 3, was entrusted to the 2nd DPJ, which depends on the regional directorate of the judicial police.

According to the magazine, it is a young woman of 20 who is at the origin of the complaint. The facts allegedly took place in a nightclub on the evening of September 30 to October 1. The young woman says that she and the singer from Marseille would have sympathized and would have gone to the hotel together. It was at this point that she claims to have suffered the rape. “She claims (…) that she was unable to repel the alleged aggressor because all of her members were paralyzed (…). At this stage, the absorption of toxic substances is not proven, the investigation service was this Wednesday awaiting toxicological results “, details Point.





For the moment, neither the managers nor the singer’s label responded to the magazine’s requests.