More

    Mass homage to Bernard Tapie: his grandchildren speak, emotion at the rendezvous: the slideshow

    Entertainment


    1/24

    Mass homage to Bernard Tapie: his grandchildren speak, emotion at the rendezvous

    2/24

    Relatives and family – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    3/24

    Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    4/24

    Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    5/24

    Laurent Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    6/24

    Stéphane Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    7/24

    Dominique Tapie – Funeral Mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    8/24

    Laurent Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    9/24

    Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    10/24

    Jean-Claude Tapie (brother of the deceased) – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    11/24

    Laurent Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    12/24

    Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    13/24


    Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    14/24

    Dominique Tapie – Funeral Mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    15/24

    Brice Hortefeux – Funeral Mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    16/24

    Franz-Olivier Giesbert – Funeral Mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    17/24

    Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    18/24

    Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    19/24

    Rachida Dati and Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    20/24

    Line Renaud – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    21/24

    Marc Simoncini and his companion Ingrid – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    22/24

    Franz-Olivier Giesbert – Funeral Mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    23/24

    Franz-Olivier Giesbert, Didier Barbelivien and his wife Laure – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    24/24

    Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlemaintenance, server status … What you need to know
    Next articleIn Austria, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz targeted by corruption investigation

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC