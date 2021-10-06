Mass is said, Intel is back, AMD has better watch out

He’s the boss of the blues,who says it, not us.

In essence, he said: “So this period of time when people could say, Hey, [AMD] is leading, thats over. We are back with a very defined view of what it requires to be leadership in every dimension: leadership product, leadership [chip] packaging, leadership process, leadership software, unquestioned leadership on critical new workloads like AI, graphics, media, power-performance, enabling again the ecosystem. This is what we will be doing with aggressive actions and programs over the next couple of years. ”

And he added: “Intel is back. These are the best products in their category. We have the best supply situation. We have the best quality software assets. The most respected, venerable technology brand in the industry. Yeah, thats what your channel readers need to be delivering to their customers. “





/>



We run the gogogadgettranslator: “The period during which people could say” H, [AMD] is leader “is therefore over. We are back with a very precise vision of what it takes to be a leader in all dimensions: product leadership, packaging leadership [de puces], process leadership, software leadership, undisputed leadership on new critical workloads like artificial intelligence, GPUs, media, power and performance, enabling the new ecosystem. This is what we will do with aggressive actions and programs over the next two years. “

“Intel is back. These are best-in-class products. We have the best sourcing situation. We have the best quality software assets. The most respected, most venerable technology brand in the industry. Yes , that’s what distributors must offer their customers. ”

We will check all of this on November 4th.